Teloscoin Price Reaches $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (TELOS)

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One Teloscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Teloscoin has a market cap of $660,741.82 and $348.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Teloscoin alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.82 or 0.00189565 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00039876 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.02 or 0.00385158 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00051730 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Teloscoin Coin Profile

TELOS uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Teloscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Teloscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.