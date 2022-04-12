Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) PT Lowered to CHF 84.50 at UBS Group

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at UBS Group from CHF 93 to CHF 84.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

TMSNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Temenos from CHF 165 to CHF 135 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 110 to CHF 100 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.81.

Shares of TMSNY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.06. 12,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,583. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.47 and a 200-day moving average of $123.76. Temenos has a 1-year low of $81.96 and a 1-year high of $170.18.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

