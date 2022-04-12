Temple Hotels (TSE:TPH) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Temple Hotels Inc (TSE:TPH – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.10 and last traded at C$2.10. 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 8,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.
The company has a market capitalization of C$157.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,313.58.
Temple Hotels Company Profile (TSE:TPH)
