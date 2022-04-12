Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 4,477 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 264.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MJ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 893,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,092. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $22.65.

