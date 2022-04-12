Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stake in ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (BATS:ALTS)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (BATS:ALTS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF comprises 1.1% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF by 352.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.75. ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $39.39.

