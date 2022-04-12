Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 96,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 17,377 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SKYY traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $84.45. 3,566,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,117. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.70. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%.

