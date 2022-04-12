Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $2.69 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 53,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $868,000. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $4.28 on Tuesday, hitting $220.41. The stock had a trading volume of 121,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,674. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $207.00 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

