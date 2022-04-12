Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 1,069 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,212,000 after buying an additional 16,577 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2,438.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 952,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,851,000 after buying an additional 915,248 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,343,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 375,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,846,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 324,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 208,267 shares during the period.

AOR traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.43. 153,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,068. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.51. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $51.61 and a 52 week high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

