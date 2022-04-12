Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 155 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 28,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $931,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total value of $37,471.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,491. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.96.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $8.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.14. 20,097,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,354,023. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.82 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $582.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.04.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

