Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 350 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.04. 2,261,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,145,139. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $261.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.84 and a 200 day moving average of $221.57.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.24.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.