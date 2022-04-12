Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.44. The stock had a trading volume of 467,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,792. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.19 and a 12 month high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

