Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 627 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after buying an additional 5,079,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,895,601,000 after buying an additional 1,821,159 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cisco Systems by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,143,774,000 after buying an additional 17,891,357 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after buying an additional 7,850,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,672,246 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,451,770,000 after buying an additional 341,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,246,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,193,512. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.77.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.47.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

