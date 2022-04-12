Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.17.

TEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Terex alerts:

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.28. The stock had a trading volume of 96,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,022. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average is $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.94. Terex has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. Terex had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Terex will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

About Terex (Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.