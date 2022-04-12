Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,254,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,493 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Terex worth $99,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 91,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.17.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEX stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.18. The stock had a trading volume of 892,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,002. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

