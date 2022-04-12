Terex (NYSE:TEX) Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TEX. StockNews.com began coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Terex in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.17.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $33.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.94. Terex has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $55.60.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. Terex had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terex will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in Terex by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Terex by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Terex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its position in Terex by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Terex by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

