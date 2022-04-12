Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Update

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 1,290.5% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRUMY traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,098. Terumo has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $50.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.37.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terumo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Terumo in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stent, intravascular ultrasound systems, imaging catheters, and others; coils and stents for treating cerebral aneurysm, aspiration catheters and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke, and others; oxygenators, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

