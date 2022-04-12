The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,041 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 401,371 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $80,804,000 after purchasing an additional 167,233 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Boeing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,064 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Boeing by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Langenberg & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.95.

NYSE BA traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.95. 149,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,437,721. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $167.58 and a 1-year high of $258.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.06 billion, a PE ratio of -24.82, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

