The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Position Reduced by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAM stock opened at $377.80 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $342.74 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 366.80 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.36.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAM. Citigroup dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $719.53.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

