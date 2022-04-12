The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Down 94.0% in March

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:GGZ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.64. 1,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,753. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%.
About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (Get Rating)
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
