The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Down 94.0% in March

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:GGZ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.64. 1,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,753. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21.

Get The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.