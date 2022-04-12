The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $551.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) to post sales of $551.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $550.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $553.32 million. The GEO Group reported sales of $576.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEO. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 86,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 252,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GEO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,547. The firm has a market cap of $725.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32.

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

