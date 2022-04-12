The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €62.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) received a €62.00 ($67.39) price target from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BAS. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($69.57) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €74.00 ($80.43) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($67.39) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($83.70) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($69.57) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €73.03 ($79.38).

Shares of BAS traded up €0.04 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €51.40 ($55.87). The company had a trading volume of 4,388,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a 52 week low of €47.23 ($51.34) and a 52 week high of €72.84 ($79.17). The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €58.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.75.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

