The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 458 Price Target

Rogers (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) has been given a CHF 458 price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ROG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a CHF 415 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America set a CHF 395 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 425 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 430 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 345 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 394.08.

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

