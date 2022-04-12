The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Price Target to $29.00

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.94.

ESMT opened at $20.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77. EngageSmart has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $38.83.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that EngageSmart will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in EngageSmart in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

