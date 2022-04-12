The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades WPP (NYSE:WPP) to Neutral

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

WPP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,155 ($15.05) to GBX 1,200 ($15.64) in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,320 ($17.20) to GBX 1,270 ($16.55) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,045 ($13.62) to GBX 1,185 ($15.44) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $764.00.

WPP stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.42. WPP has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $83.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of WPP by 340.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 32,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WPP by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,130,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in WPP by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,524,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in WPP by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

