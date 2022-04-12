The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 614.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 34,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 234,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,662,000 after buying an additional 52,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $320.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $308.20 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

