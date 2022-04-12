The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $8.71 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $8.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $9.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $9.84 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $9.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $320.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $308.20 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $341.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.08 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

