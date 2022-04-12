The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. China Renaissance Securities lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

TME stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,357,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,840,000 after acquiring an additional 74,695 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2,618.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 527,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 507,938 shares during the period. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 2,076,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,054,000 after buying an additional 373,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 162,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 81,419 shares during the period.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

