The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) will report sales of $71.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group reported sales of $63.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year sales of $298.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $297.00 million to $299.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $327.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $69.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCKT. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hackett Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $741.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

