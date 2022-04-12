The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s FY2023 earnings at $7.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.83.

HIG opened at $74.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $59.86 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 351,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,250,000 after purchasing an additional 46,136 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

