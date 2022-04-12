The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.9% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD traded up $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.06. 69,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,390,260. The firm has a market cap of $319.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $328.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

