The Sandbox (SAND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.14 Billion

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 12th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.71 or 0.00006876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and $420.53 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.76 or 0.00267969 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.17 or 0.00274051 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,908,752 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.