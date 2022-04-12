TheStreet Lowers VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VIAO stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of -0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. VIA optronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in VIA optronics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,387,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in VIA optronics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,194,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after buying an additional 156,140 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in VIA optronics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 549,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in VIA optronics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 354,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in VIA optronics by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 45,786 shares during the period. 20.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

