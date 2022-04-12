TheStreet Upgrades Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLSD. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

CLSD stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.00 and a beta of 2.03. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21.

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 1.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794 shares during the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearside Biomedical (Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.