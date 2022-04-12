ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TDUP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.10. 1,106,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 24.78% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $72.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in ThredUp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in ThredUp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

