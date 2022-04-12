Tiger King Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (TKING)

Tiger King (TKING) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Tiger King coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tiger King has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tiger King has a market cap of $3.14 million and $34,090.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043814 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.04 or 0.07540029 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,467.73 or 0.99960999 BTC.

Tiger King Coin Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 645,999,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Buying and Selling Tiger King

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tiger King should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tiger King using one of the exchanges listed above.

