TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) traded up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.65 and last traded at $21.46. 23,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 919,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on TimkenSteel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $995.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.86.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMST. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

