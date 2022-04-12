TOKPIE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14,747.00 (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. TOKPIE has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $14,747.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TOKPIE has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TOKPIE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0407 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001557 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars.

