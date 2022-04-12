TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Trading Down 1.1%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.21. 110,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 209,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $684.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of -310.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. TORM had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in TORM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of TORM by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of TORM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of TORM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TORM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

