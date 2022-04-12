Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$104.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.48.

Shares of TD stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.58.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,144,000 after buying an additional 147,996 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 628.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 137.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,487,000 after purchasing an additional 389,673 shares during the period. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 127,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

