Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Short Interest Update

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of TOTDY traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 469. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average is $45.09. Toto has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $59.50.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion.

TOTO Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of restroom, bath and kitchen equipment, ceramics, and eco-friendly materials. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing Equipment Business, New Business Domains, and Others. The Global Housing Equipment Business segment handles the sales of housing equipment which includes sanitary ware, faucets, and system kitchen.

