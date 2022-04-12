TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Stock Price Down 3.5%

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) shares fell 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 27.50 and last traded at 27.62. 403,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 710,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at 28.61.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TPG from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 29.63.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported 0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.42 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 259.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

