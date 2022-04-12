TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Stock Price Down 3.5%

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) shares fell 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 27.50 and last traded at 27.62. 403,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 710,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at 28.61.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TPG from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 29.63.
TPG Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPG)
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
