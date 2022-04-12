TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TCON. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TRACON Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of TCON opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $8.53.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $35,594.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 82,751 shares of company stock valued at $182,965. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

