Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target Cut to $142.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $152.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 84.06% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.21.
Shares of TBK traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.15. The company had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,519. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $69.01 and a 12 month high of $136.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.22 and a 200-day moving average of $107.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 657,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,301,000 after buying an additional 419,869 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,759,000 after purchasing an additional 372,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,443,000 after acquiring an additional 179,060 shares during the last quarter. THRC Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,219,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 111,407 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
