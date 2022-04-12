Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target Cut to $142.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $152.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 84.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.21.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Shares of TBK traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.15. The company had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,519. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $69.01 and a 12 month high of $136.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.22 and a 200-day moving average of $107.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 657,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,301,000 after buying an additional 419,869 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,759,000 after purchasing an additional 372,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,443,000 after acquiring an additional 179,060 shares during the last quarter. THRC Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,219,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 111,407 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.