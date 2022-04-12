TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU) Director Joel Aaron Freudman Buys 430,500 Shares of Stock

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Rating) Director Joel Aaron Freudman bought 430,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$55,965.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 760,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,865.
CVE TRU opened at C$0.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13. TRU Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.68.
TRU Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
