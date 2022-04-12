Truepoint Inc. Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

