Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Crescent Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS.
CRGY stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. Crescent Energy has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -42.43 and a beta of 2.58.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -114.29%.
Crescent Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States.
