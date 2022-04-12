Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 81.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Twilio by 631.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Twilio by 68.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total transaction of $281,981.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,788,559 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.52.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $4.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.31. 53,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,829. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 1.37. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $412.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

