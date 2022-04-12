Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) to announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Twitter posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.06.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,614 shares of company stock valued at $546,043 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after buying an additional 11,630,881 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twitter by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $745,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Twitter by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,314,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,134,000 after purchasing an additional 378,646 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,467,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $538,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $448,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,339 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWTR stock traded down $2.53 on Tuesday, hitting $44.48. 60,507,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,812,338. Twitter has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Twitter (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twitter (TWTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.