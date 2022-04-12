Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Price Down 4%

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) fell 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.11 and last traded at $45.12. 1,049,388 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 56,845,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.01.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWTR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twitter in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.06.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,614 shares of company stock worth $546,043 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Twitter by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

