Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Position Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 906,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,260 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $78,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSN stock opened at $93.82 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.70.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.16%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.89.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

